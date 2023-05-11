A peek at Aflac Incorporated (AFL): Who has invested in It?

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is -7.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.07 and a high of $74.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AFL stock was last observed hovering at around $67.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7%.

Currently trading at $66.72, the stock is -0.70% and 1.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 1.61% off its SMA200. AFL registered 15.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.37.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.31%, and is -0.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has around 12882 employees, a market worth around $39.85B and $19.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.65 and Fwd P/E is 10.96. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.13% and -9.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.10%).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aflac Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 611.21M, and float is at 563.18M with Short Float at 1.55%.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Aflac Incorporated (AFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crawford Frederick John, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Crawford Frederick John sold 59,053 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $68.43 per share for a total of $4.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Aflac Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that RIMER BARBARA K (Director) sold a total of 18,210 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $68.18 per share for $1.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35813.0 shares of the AFL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $64.45 for $32225.0. The insider now directly holds 19,269 shares of Aflac Incorporated (AFL).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Cigna Group (CI) that is trading 0.78% up over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -23.56% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -21.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.