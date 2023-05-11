A peek at Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS): Who has invested in It?

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is 27.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.32 and a high of $217.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDNS stock was last observed hovering at around $204.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $228.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.92% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 2.77% higher than the price target low of $210.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $204.19, the stock is -2.67% and -0.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 13.77% off its SMA200. CDNS registered 48.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.34.

The stock witnessed a -4.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.11%, and is -1.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $55.62B and $3.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.38 and Fwd P/E is 35.84. Profit margin for the company is 23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.32% and -6.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.10%).

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 272.68M, and float is at 270.08M with Short Float at 1.25%.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Insider Activity

A total of 115 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 98 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nisewaner Karna, the company’s Corporate VP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Nisewaner Karna sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $209.10 per share for a total of $20910.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22194.0 shares.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that TAN LIP BU (Executive Chair) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $209.82 per share for $6.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.81 million shares of the CDNS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, TAN LIP BU (Executive Chair) disposed off 42,500 shares at an average price of $214.58 for $9.12 million. The insider now directly holds 602,589 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS).

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is trading 36.63% up over the past 12 months and Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) that is 41.05% higher over the same period. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 30.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.