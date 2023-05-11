A peek at Ecolab Inc. (ECL): Who has invested in It?

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is 20.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $131.04 and a high of $179.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ECL stock was last observed hovering at around $172.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.08% off its average median price target of $179.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.29% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -7.32% lower than the price target low of $163.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $174.93, the stock is 4.33% and 6.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 11.82% off its SMA200. ECL registered 6.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.45.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.68%, and is 0.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has around 47000 employees, a market worth around $49.42B and $14.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.40 and Fwd P/E is 29.89. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.49% and -2.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ecolab Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 284.60M, and float is at 283.42M with Short Float at 0.62%.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Ecolab Inc. (ECL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beck Christophe, the company’s CHAIRMAN & CEO. SEC filings show that Beck Christophe sold 34,450 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $173.48 per share for a total of $5.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53043.0 shares.

Ecolab Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Berger Larry L (EVP & CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER) sold a total of 4,404 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $162.95 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12442.0 shares of the ECL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, MacLennan David (Director) acquired 800 shares at an average price of $139.66 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 12,597 shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL).

Ecolab Inc. (ECL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -1.02% down over the past 12 months and Waste Management Inc. (WM) that is 7.10% higher over the same period. Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is 4.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.