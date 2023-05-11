A peek at Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO): Who has invested in It?

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) is -10.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $6.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ISPO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.45% off the consensus price target high of $2.90 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 29.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.06, the stock is 32.58% and 17.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.51 million and changing 47.63% at the moment leaves the stock -43.95% off its SMA200. ISPO registered -79.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.75.

The stock witnessed a 27.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.83%, and is 45.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.52% over the week and 12.88% over the month.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $128.33M and $345.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.62% and -83.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-436.60%).

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inspirato Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -103.30% this year

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.20M, and float is at 52.06M with Short Float at 2.86%.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kallery David S, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Kallery David S bought 36,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $2.88 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Inspirato Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Handler Brent L (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 73,466 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $3.48 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.86 million shares of the ISPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Handler Brent L (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 15,879 shares at an average price of $3.92 for $62263.0. The insider now directly holds 1,234,121 shares of Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO).