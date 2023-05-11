A peek at Rapid7 Inc. (RPD): Who has invested in It?

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is 36.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.49 and a high of $74.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RPD stock was last observed hovering at around $44.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.99% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.86% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -15.6% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.24, the stock is -3.30% and 1.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 4.50% at the moment leaves the stock 2.60% off its SMA200. RPD registered -30.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$48.34.

The stock witnessed a 0.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.16%, and is 0.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.83% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) has around 2623 employees, a market worth around $2.71B and $685.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.21. Profit margin for the company is -18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.59% and -38.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.40%).

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Analyst Forecasts

Rapid7 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.50% this year

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.52M, and float is at 58.30M with Short Float at 8.00%.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas Corey E., the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Thomas Corey E. sold 41,620 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $36.52 per share for a total of $1.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Rapid7 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Thomas Corey E. (CEO) sold a total of 41,619 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $36.68 per share for $1.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the RPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Thomas Corey E. (CEO) disposed off 41,619 shares at an average price of $38.05 for $1.58 million. The insider now directly holds 428,074 shares of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD).

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 12.45% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 30.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.