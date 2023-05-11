A peek at Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK): Who has invested in It?

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is 4.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $190.08 and a high of $309.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROK stock was last observed hovering at around $277.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.67%.

Currently trading at $270.09, the stock is -2.94% and -4.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -2.76% at the moment leaves the stock 2.85% off its SMA200. ROK registered 32.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.43.

The stock witnessed a -3.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.37%, and is -3.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has around 26000 employees, a market worth around $30.56B and $8.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.78 and Fwd P/E is 20.85. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.09% and -12.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.20% this year

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.80M, and float is at 114.66M with Short Float at 2.28%.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Insider Activity

A total of 120 insider transactions have happened at Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 73 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MILLER JOHN M, the company’s VP and Chief IP Counsel. SEC filings show that MILLER JOHN M sold 556 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $279.09 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4281.0 shares.

Rockwell Automation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Gangestad Nicholas C (Sr. VP and CFO) sold a total of 1,975 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $294.25 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7757.0 shares of the ROK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Woods Isaac (Vice President and Treasurer) disposed off 100 shares at an average price of $294.33 for $29433.0. The insider now directly holds 452 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK).

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 1.74% up over the past 12 months. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is -15.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.