A peek at The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK): Who has invested in It?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is 24.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.12 and a high of $30.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AZEK stock was last observed hovering at around $25.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.32% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -49.35% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.39, the stock is -3.24% and 4.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 19.77% off its SMA200. AZEK registered 27.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.56.

The stock witnessed a 2.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.89%, and is -6.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has around 2182 employees, a market worth around $3.84B and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 123.85 and Fwd P/E is 28.27. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.92% and -16.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The AZEK Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.10% this year

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.88M, and float is at 146.47M with Short Float at 5.30%.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Singh Jesse G, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Singh Jesse G sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $25.34 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.24 million shares.

The AZEK Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Singh Jesse G (CEO and President) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $21.95 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43000.0 shares of the AZEK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Singh Jesse G (CEO and President) disposed off 13,000 shares at an average price of $22.72 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 254,793 shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK).

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trex Company Inc. (TREX) that is trading 6.82% up over the past 12 months and Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) that is 7.32% higher over the same period. Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) is 79.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.