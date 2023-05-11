Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) is 49.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $4.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADXN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $0.94, the stock is 27.58% and -8.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.71 million and changing 26.27% at the moment leaves the stock -5.04% off its SMA200. ADXN registered -76.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.25.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.68%, and is 30.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.14% over the week and 11.70% over the month.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $21.79M and $1.44M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 71.40% and -78.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-392.70%).

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.75M, and float is at 4.08M with Short Float at 3.60%.