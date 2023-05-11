Amphenol Corporation (APH) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is -0.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.67 and a high of $82.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APH stock was last observed hovering at around $75.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $86.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.57% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -7.8% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.46, the stock is -1.15% and -2.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -1.51% off its SMA200. APH registered 9.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.98.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.16%, and is 0.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) has around 91000 employees, a market worth around $44.25B and $12.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.40 and Fwd P/E is 23.51. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.36% and -8.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amphenol Corporation (APH) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amphenol Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.10% this year

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 595.10M, and float is at 591.63M with Short Float at 1.07%.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Amphenol Corporation (APH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gavelle Jean-Luc, the company’s President, ISS Division. SEC filings show that Gavelle Jean-Luc sold 129,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $81.64 per share for a total of $10.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Amphenol Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that NORWITT RICHARD ADAM (President & CEO) sold a total of 650,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $81.72 per share for $53.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.97 million shares of the APH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, D’AMICO LANCE E (Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $82.19 for $2.05 million. The insider now directly holds 25,700 shares of Amphenol Corporation (APH).

Amphenol Corporation (APH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) that is trading 14.29% up over the past 12 months and TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) that is -2.19% lower over the same period. Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is 7.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.