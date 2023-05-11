aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) is 3.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $4.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LIFE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.54% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 74.89% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.26, the stock is 13.44% and 12.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 6.10% at the moment leaves the stock -10.51% off its SMA200. LIFE registered -37.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.14.

The stock witnessed a 13.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.04%, and is 10.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.19% over the week and 8.22% over the month.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $114.58M and $10.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 45.34% and -47.20% from its 52-week high.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

aTyr Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.90% this year

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.12M, and float is at 28.14M with Short Float at 1.06%.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Broadfoot Jill Marie, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Broadfoot Jill Marie sold 1,566 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $2.36 per share for a total of $3696.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15460.0 shares.

aTyr Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Shukla Sanjay (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $2.14 per share for $21405.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50798.0 shares of the LIFE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, Shukla Sanjay (President and CEO) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $2.88 for $43164.0. The insider now directly holds 40,798 shares of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE).