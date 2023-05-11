Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Volatility At 7.41%, Should You Add A Position?

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is -49.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.71 and a high of $85.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BOH stock was last observed hovering at around $41.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.17% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.0% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 20.41% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.00, the stock is -17.34% and -26.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -5.27% at the moment leaves the stock -45.80% off its SMA200. BOH registered -48.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.56%.

The stock witnessed a -24.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.88%, and is -12.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.41% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has around 2076 employees, a market worth around $1.44B and $655.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.37 and Fwd P/E is 8.93. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.36% and -54.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.80%).

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.40% this year

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.28M, and float is at 39.24M with Short Float at 14.68%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nichols Victor K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nichols Victor K bought 2,150 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $46.70 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15137.0 shares.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Moy Alicia E (Director) bought a total of 4,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $47.90 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10482.0 shares of the BOH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, HO PETER S (Chairman, CEO and President) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $76.40 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 226,681 shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH).

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) that is trading -41.08% down over the past 12 months and Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) that is -28.71% lower over the same period. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is -23.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.