Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) is -33.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $4.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHIL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $3.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 43.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.70, the stock is 52.33% and 24.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.7 million and changing 38.21% at the moment leaves the stock -31.14% off its SMA200. BHIL registered -40.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.62.

The stock witnessed a 55.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.57%, and is 49.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.13% over the week and 9.00% over the month.

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) has around 440 employees, a market worth around $322.44M and $381.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.66% and -58.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.90%).

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Benson Hill Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.70% this year

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.85M, and float is at 125.74M with Short Float at 4.22%.

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bull Jason, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Bull Jason sold 5,326 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $1.19 per share for a total of $6353.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17292.0 shares.

Benson Hill Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Bennett Bruce Tyler (President, Ingredients) sold a total of 5,061 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $1.19 per share for $6037.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27566.0 shares of the BHIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Fundler Yevgeny (Chief Legal Officer/Corp Secty) disposed off 3,159 shares at an average price of $1.19 for $3768.0. The insider now directly holds 10,247 shares of Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL).