Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Volatility At 3.28%, Should You Add A Position?

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) is -25.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.18 and a high of $115.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXP stock was last observed hovering at around $50.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.15% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 2.67% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.61, the stock is -2.37% and -6.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -27.58% off its SMA200. BXP registered -55.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.95.

The stock witnessed a -6.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.71%, and is 0.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) has around 780 employees, a market worth around $7.74B and $3.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.16 and Fwd P/E is 23.95. Distance from 52-week low is 9.59% and -56.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boston Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.10% this year

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.80M, and float is at 156.46M with Short Float at 5.40%.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUSTIG MATTHEW J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUSTIG MATTHEW J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $52.92 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Boston Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that RITCHEY RAYMOND A (Senior EVP) sold a total of 22,472 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $89.96 per share for $2.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BXP stock.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) that is trading -5.23% down over the past 12 months and Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) that is -43.46% lower over the same period. Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is -54.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.