Chanson International Holding (CHSN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ: CHSN) is -22.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $4.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHSN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $1.89, the stock is 25.70% and 22.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.85 million and changing 18.87% at the moment leaves the stock 22.66% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.72.

The stock witnessed a 53.65% in the last 1 month, and is -3.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.85% over the week and 20.69% over the month.

Chanson International Holding (CHSN) has around 290 employees, a market worth around $24.74M and $10.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 81.73% and -52.75% from its 52-week high.

Chanson International Holding (CHSN) Analyst Forecasts

Chanson International Holding (CHSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.39M, and float is at 3.39M with Short Float at 2.54%.