Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Volatility At 2.21%, Should You Add A Position?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) is -7.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.24 and a high of $13.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DB stock was last observed hovering at around $10.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $14.43 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.14% off the consensus price target high of $20.92 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 6.83% higher than the price target low of $11.42 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.64, the stock is -0.85% and -1.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 3.26% off its SMA200. DB registered 12.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.57%.

The stock witnessed a 1.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.22%, and is 1.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has around 86712 employees, a market worth around $20.81B and $32.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.98 and Fwd P/E is 4.62. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.86% and -21.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 154.10% this year

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.07B, and float is at 1.91B with Short Float at 1.35%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) that is trading -85.95% down over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is 24.73% higher over the same period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is 12.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.