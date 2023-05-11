Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Volatility At 10.53%, Should You Add A Position?

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) is -14.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $2.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOMA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $1.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 15.56% higher than the price target low of $0.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is -1.19% and -6.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -3.85% at the moment leaves the stock -26.48% off its SMA200. DOMA registered -74.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.60.

The stock witnessed a 9.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.81%, and is 0.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.53% over the week and 10.77% over the month.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) has around 1062 employees, a market worth around $121.67M and $440.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -68.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.24% and -82.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-129.10%).

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.20% this year

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 328.55M, and float is at 180.71M with Short Float at 5.95%.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rizvi Hasan, the company’s President of Technology & Ops. SEC filings show that Rizvi Hasan sold 96,857 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $0.39 per share for a total of $37387.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.93 million shares.

Doma Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Simkoff Maxwell (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 56,774 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $0.57 per share for $32645.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.16 million shares of the DOMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Smith Michael Alan (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,566 shares at an average price of $0.68 for $2439.0. The insider now directly holds 2,406,064 shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA).