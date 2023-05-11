Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) is 30.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.03 and a high of $0.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DXF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is 38.03% and 55.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.38 million and changing 13.27% at the moment leaves the stock -6.09% off its SMA200. DXF registered -51.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.11.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 115.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.14%, and is -23.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.33% over the week and 68.25% over the month.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $5.12M and -$128.71M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 716.67% and -72.78% from its 52-week high.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/29/2023.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.88M, and float is at 10.57M with Short Float at 3.06%.