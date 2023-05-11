Here are the top Institutional holders of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) shares

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) is 13.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.17 and a high of $3.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTMX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $2.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 9.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.82, the stock is 9.70% and 3.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 5.81% at the moment leaves the stock 3.41% off its SMA200. CTMX registered 18.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.65.

The stock witnessed a 8.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.00%, and is 10.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.69% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) has around 116 employees, a market worth around $118.63M and $53.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.56% and -39.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (118.10%).

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.40% this year

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.11M, and float is at 65.22M with Short Float at 3.77%.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jones Elaine V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Jones Elaine V bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $1.55 per share for a total of $7750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5142.0 shares.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that McCarthy Sean A. (CEO) sold a total of 7,121 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $1.88 per share for $13391.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the CTMX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Peterson Amy C. (EVP, Chief Development Officer) disposed off 4,257 shares at an average price of $1.98 for $8425.0. The insider now directly holds 58,433 shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX).

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 119.57% higher over the past 12 months.