Here are the top Institutional holders of Dollar General Corporation (DG) shares

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is -11.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $183.25 and a high of $261.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DG stock was last observed hovering at around $220.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.43%.

Currently trading at $218.18, the stock is -0.06% and 1.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -7.57% off its SMA200. DG registered -5.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.16.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.16%, and is 0.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.45% over the week and 1.52% over the month.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) has around 170000 employees, a market worth around $47.29B and $37.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.42 and Fwd P/E is 17.45. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.06% and -16.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Analyst Forecasts

Dollar General Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.90% this year

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 221.29M, and float is at 217.95M with Short Float at 2.26%.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Dollar General Corporation (DG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McGuire Timothy I, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McGuire Timothy I bought 3,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $202.00 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11104.0 shares.

Dollar General Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that BRYANT WARREN F (Director) sold a total of 1,951 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $243.93 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38269.0 shares of the DG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, Wenkoff Carman R (EVP & Chief Information Ofc) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $240.49 for $2.4 million. The insider now directly holds 22,980 shares of Dollar General Corporation (DG).

Dollar General Corporation (DG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 1.29% up over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 0.82% higher over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 0.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.