Here are the top Institutional holders of Textron Inc. (TXT) shares

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is -8.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.11 and a high of $76.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TXT stock was last observed hovering at around $65.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $83.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.34% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 11.26% higher than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.78, the stock is -3.72% and -5.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -4.70% off its SMA200. TXT registered 0.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.96.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.73%, and is -2.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Textron Inc. (TXT) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $12.91B and $12.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.96 and Fwd P/E is 11.16. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.43% and -14.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Textron Inc. (TXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Textron Inc. (TXT) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year

Textron Inc. (TXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 204.84M, and float is at 200.71M with Short Float at 2.86%.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Textron Inc. (TXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DONNELLY SCOTT C, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that DONNELLY SCOTT C sold 222,319 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $73.35 per share for a total of $16.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.68 million shares.

Textron Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Connor Frank T (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 63,361 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $73.35 per share for $4.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the TXT stock.

Textron Inc. (TXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 1.74% up over the past 12 months and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is 4.96% higher over the same period. The Boeing Company (BA) is 50.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.