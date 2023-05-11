Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) is 33.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.91 and a high of $102.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FND stock was last observed hovering at around $91.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.79% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -17.28% lower than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.65, the stock is -4.68% and -1.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 10.84% off its SMA200. FND registered 27.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.36.

The stock witnessed a -6.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.41%, and is -5.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) has around 9281 employees, a market worth around $10.38B and $4.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.23 and Fwd P/E is 27.97. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.64% and -9.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.20% this year

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.81M, and float is at 104.13M with Short Float at 10.49%.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robbins Brian K, the company’s EVP – BUS. DVLPMT, STRATEGY. SEC filings show that Robbins Brian K sold 19,504 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $91.82 per share for a total of $1.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23674.0 shares.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Christopherson David Victor (EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $92.00 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56527.0 shares of the FND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Sullivan Richard L (Director) disposed off 1,734 shares at an average price of $91.94 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 9,189 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND).

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) that is trading 29.38% up over the past 12 months and GMS Inc. (GMS) that is 25.68% higher over the same period.