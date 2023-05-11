Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) is -16.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.56 and a high of $49.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JXN stock was last observed hovering at around $34.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.49% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.5% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 17.03% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.04, the stock is -18.75% and -21.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.76 million and changing -15.90% at the moment leaves the stock -19.02% off its SMA200. JXN registered -26.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.44.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -21.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.82%, and is -14.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) has around 2975 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $14.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.46 and Fwd P/E is 1.56. Profit margin for the company is 39.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.26% and -41.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (52.60%).

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jackson Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.60% this year

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.67M, and float is at 68.97M with Short Float at 2.95%.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Insider Activity

A total of 211 insider transactions have happened at Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 158 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cummings Don W, the company’s SVP and CAO. SEC filings show that Cummings Don W sold 9,877 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 18 at a price of $37.20 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25925.0 shares.

Jackson Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Cummings Don W (SVP, Controller and CAO) sold a total of 1,271 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $36.75 per share for $46709.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41186.0 shares of the JXN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Ganguly Devkumar Dilip (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 13,500 shares at an average price of $36.57 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 124,412 shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN).