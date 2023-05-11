Masimo Corporation (MASI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) is 17.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.89 and a high of $198.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MASI stock was last observed hovering at around $184.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.7% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.05% off the consensus price target high of $213.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -16.37% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $174.55, the stock is -8.28% and -4.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -5.26% at the moment leaves the stock 11.21% off its SMA200. MASI registered 44.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.32.

The stock witnessed a -7.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.85%, and is -6.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Masimo Corporation (MASI) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $9.06B and $2.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.19 and Fwd P/E is 32.29. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.31% and -11.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Masimo Corporation (MASI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Masimo Corporation (MASI) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.70% this year

Masimo Corporation (MASI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.40M, and float is at 48.15M with Short Float at 1.80%.

Masimo Corporation (MASI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Masimo Corporation (MASI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KIANI JOE E, the company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that KIANI JOE E bought 7,040 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $144.79 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46818.0 shares.

Masimo Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that KIANI JOE E (CEO and Chairman of the Board) bought a total of 31,994 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $123.99 per share for $3.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39778.0 shares of the MASI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, KIANI JOE E (CEO and Chairman of the Board) acquired 7,784 shares at an average price of $129.27 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 7,784 shares of Masimo Corporation (MASI).

Masimo Corporation (MASI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading -14.05% down over the past 12 months and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is 3.11% higher over the same period. Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is -49.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.