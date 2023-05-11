New Big Money Means American Well Corporation (AMWL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) is -25.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $5.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMWL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 15.2% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.12, the stock is 1.24% and -7.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.1 million and changing 5.47% at the moment leaves the stock -38.85% off its SMA200. AMWL registered -22.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.24.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.22%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.55% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) has around 1123 employees, a market worth around $572.40M and $277.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.72% and -60.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.90%).

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.10% this year

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 279.97M, and float is at 220.63M with Short Float at 3.98%.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at American Well Corporation (AMWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schoenberg Ido, the company’s Chairman, co-CEO. SEC filings show that Schoenberg Ido sold 10,265 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $2.17 per share for a total of $22247.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.32 million shares.

American Well Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Schoenberg Roy (President, co-CEO) sold a total of 9,486 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $2.17 per share for $20559.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.16 million shares of the AMWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Knight Kurt (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 5,575 shares at an average price of $2.17 for $12083.0. The insider now directly holds 1,375,826 shares of American Well Corporation (AMWL).

American Well Corporation (AMWL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 18.04% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is 1.29% higher over the same period. The Cigna Group (CI) is 0.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.