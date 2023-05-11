New Big Money Means Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) is 16.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.49 and a high of $229.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXON stock was last observed hovering at around $226.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -34.15% off its average median price target of $240.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.63% off the consensus price target high of $309.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 13.57% higher than the price target low of $223.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $192.73, the stock is -13.01% and -12.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.72 million and changing -15.05% at the moment leaves the stock 13.85% off its SMA200. AXON registered 119.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $135.40.

The stock witnessed a -13.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.18%, and is -12.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.15% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has around 2821 employees, a market worth around $14.19B and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 94.89 and Fwd P/E is 51.59. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.63% and -16.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axon Enterprise Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 323.70% this year

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.27M, and float is at 67.42M with Short Float at 2.65%.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Insider Activity

A total of 134 insider transactions have happened at Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 111 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH PATRICK W, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that SMITH PATRICK W sold 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $224.36 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.99 million shares.

Axon Enterprise Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that SMITH PATRICK W (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 100,534 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $224.11 per share for $22.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.98 million shares of the AXON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, SMITH PATRICK W (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) disposed off 53,431 shares at an average price of $217.35 for $11.61 million. The insider now directly holds 2,883,023 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON).

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is trading 43.28% up over the past 12 months and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) that is -11.02% lower over the same period. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) is -15.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.