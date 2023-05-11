New Big Money Means Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) is -31.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $3.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLND stock was last observed hovering at around $0.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $1.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 1.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.99, the stock is 38.09% and -0.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.89 million and changing 26.49% at the moment leaves the stock -46.20% off its SMA200. BLND registered -71.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.12.

The stock witnessed a 14.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.34%, and is 79.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.22% over the week and 13.52% over the month.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) has around 1546 employees, a market worth around $221.41M and $235.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 86.63% and -74.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-218.80%).

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Analyst Forecasts

Blend Labs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -334.90% this year

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 238.49M, and float is at 210.77M with Short Float at 5.25%.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ghamsari Nima, the company’s Head of Blend. SEC filings show that Ghamsari Nima sold 230,770 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $0.61 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Blend Labs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Ghamsari Nima (Head of Blend) sold a total of 169,242 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $0.94 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BLND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Sumner Crystal (Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk) disposed off 15,180 shares at an average price of $1.64 for $24819.0. The insider now directly holds 440,057 shares of Blend Labs Inc. (BLND).

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 18.04% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -0.68% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.