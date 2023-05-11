New Big Money Means GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is -19.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.03 and a high of $7.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39%.

Currently trading at $4.01, the stock is -8.98% and -15.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing -8.86% at the moment leaves the stock -25.63% off its SMA200. GPRO registered -37.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.86.

The stock witnessed a -15.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.65%, and is -3.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has around 877 employees, a market worth around $598.09M and $1.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.28 and Fwd P/E is 7.47. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.50% and -44.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.10% this year

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.33M, and float is at 114.41M with Short Float at 5.04%.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at GoPro Inc. (GPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCGEE BRIAN, the company’s EVP, CFO and COO. SEC filings show that MCGEE BRIAN sold 7,155 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $4.77 per share for a total of $34126.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

GoPro Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that MCGEE BRIAN (EVP, CFO and COO) sold a total of 76,011 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $5.66 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the GPRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, ZALAZNICK LAUREN (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $5.78 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 86,946 shares of GoPro Inc. (GPRO).

GoPro Inc. (GPRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) that is trading -7.70% down over the past 12 months.