New Big Money Means Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) is -31.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.30 and a high of $58.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SILK stock was last observed hovering at around $41.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.81% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.84% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 12.17% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.01, the stock is -16.49% and -15.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing -13.89% at the moment leaves the stock -23.02% off its SMA200. SILK registered 25.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$29.15.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.68%, and is -13.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) has around 414 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $138.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.90% and -37.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.90%).

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silk Road Medical Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.90% this year

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.63M, and float is at 37.13M with Short Float at 10.34%.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Andrew S., the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Davis Andrew S. sold 6,753 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $44.51 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Silk Road Medical Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $41.91 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the SILK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Rogers Erica J. (President and CEO) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $39.77 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 269,132 shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK).

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading 3.07% up over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -10.21% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 38.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.