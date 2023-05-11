Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Volatility At 2.43%, Should You Add A Position?

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) is -0.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.42 and a high of $18.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $14.43, the stock is 0.17% and -0.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -5.34% off its SMA200. DOC registered -17.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.34.

The stock witnessed a -2.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.72%, and is -1.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has around 101 employees, a market worth around $3.43B and $526.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.58 and Fwd P/E is 61.40. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.53% and -22.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.40% this year

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 237.48M, and float is at 226.19M with Short Float at 3.91%.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BLACK ALBERT JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BLACK ALBERT JR bought 1,021 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $14.98 per share for a total of $15295.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 99208.0 shares.

Physicians Realty Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Thompson Tommy G (Director) bought a total of 6,575 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $15.04 per share for $98888.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25635.0 shares of the DOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Thompson Tommy G (Director) acquired 17,760 shares at an average price of $15.16 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 19,060 shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC).

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -8.82% down over the past 12 months and LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) that is -4.20% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -29.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.