PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) is 11.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.73 and a high of $23.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PUBM stock was last observed hovering at around $12.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.62% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.19% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -1.71% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.24, the stock is 5.70% and 5.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 12.84% at the moment leaves the stock -9.60% off its SMA200. PUBM registered -25.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.78.

The stock witnessed a 0.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.61%, and is 16.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) has around 713 employees, a market worth around $746.69M and $256.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.25 and Fwd P/E is 44.09. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.40% and -39.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PubMatic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 166.40% this year

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.44M, and float is at 41.25M with Short Float at 4.21%.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pantelick Steven, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Pantelick Steven sold 4,673 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $13.43 per share for a total of $62744.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17442.0 shares.

PubMatic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Goel Amar K. (Chairman, Chief Innovation Off) sold a total of 2,577 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $13.42 per share for $34596.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1309.0 shares of the PUBM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Goel Rajeev K. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 17,893 shares at an average price of $13.70 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 33,836 shares of PubMatic Inc. (PUBM).

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -0.68% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -0.71% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is 1.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.