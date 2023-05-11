Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is -5.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.91 and a high of $55.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QTWO stock was last observed hovering at around $22.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.34% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.63% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -5.54% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.33, the stock is 7.83% and 2.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 10.18% at the moment leaves the stock -18.54% off its SMA200. QTWO registered -39.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$43.06.

The stock witnessed a 7.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.16%, and is 11.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.41% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) has around 2242 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $565.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.36. Profit margin for the company is -19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.95% and -54.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.90%).

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Q2 Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.90% this year

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.59M, and float is at 55.31M with Short Float at 5.24%.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Seale R. H., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Seale R. H. sold 22,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $23.52 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Q2 Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Seale R. H. (Director) sold a total of 22,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $22.74 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the QTWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Flake Matthew P (President and CEO) disposed off 55,523 shares at an average price of $32.06 for $1.78 million. The insider now directly holds 504,769 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO).

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is trading -13.55% down over the past 12 months and NCR Corporation (NCR) that is -30.33% lower over the same period. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is 26.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.