Sonos Inc. (SONO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) is 25.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.65 and a high of $24.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SONO stock was last observed hovering at around $21.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.65% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.75% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.15, the stock is 1.49% and 5.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.31 million and changing -2.89% at the moment leaves the stock 17.90% off its SMA200. SONO registered 5.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.03.

The stock witnessed a 4.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.42%, and is -0.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) has around 1844 employees, a market worth around $2.64B and $1.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 165.23 and Fwd P/E is 48.51. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.95% and -13.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonos Inc. (SONO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonos Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.70% this year

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.21M, and float is at 124.59M with Short Float at 9.46%.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Sonos Inc. (SONO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coles Joanna, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Coles Joanna sold 905 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $21.40 per share for a total of $19367.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22963.0 shares.

Sonos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Coles Joanna (Director) sold a total of 905 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $19.49 per share for $17638.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23868.0 shares of the SONO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, Conrad Thomas (Director) disposed off 12,792 shares at an average price of $19.24 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 42,671 shares of Sonos Inc. (SONO).

Sonos Inc. (SONO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 14.14% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -0.68% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.