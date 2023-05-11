Telos Corporation (TLS) Volatility At 9.63%, Should You Add A Position?

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) is -58.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $12.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TLS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.67% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.10, the stock is 8.61% and -16.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 16.02% at the moment leaves the stock -64.87% off its SMA200. TLS registered -70.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.50.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.02%, and is 32.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.63% over the week and 8.58% over the month.

Telos Corporation (TLS) has around 738 employees, a market worth around $134.57M and $216.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.25% and -83.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.80%).

Telos Corporation (TLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telos Corporation (TLS) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telos Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.70% this year

Telos Corporation (TLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.31M, and float is at 52.38M with Short Float at 2.65%.

Telos Corporation (TLS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Telos Corporation (TLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jacobs Bradley W., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Jacobs Bradley W. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $3.86 per share for a total of $19300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35217.0 shares.

Telos Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Schaufeld Fredrick (Director) bought a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $3.63 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the TLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Wood John B (Chairman and CEO) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $3.65 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 4,641,118 shares of Telos Corporation (TLS).

Telos Corporation (TLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -4.60% down over the past 12 months and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is 3.26% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is -2.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.