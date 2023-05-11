Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) is -8.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.17 and a high of $19.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $1.57, the stock is 8.82% and 6.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing 5.37% at the moment leaves the stock -27.98% off its SMA200. TGL registered a loss of -19.49% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.31.

The stock witnessed a 3.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.28%, and is 15.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.53% over the week and 11.95% over the month.

Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) has around 92 employees, a market worth around $26.97M and $72.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.19% and -92.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1456.10%).

Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.30% this year

Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.29M, and float is at 9.53M with Short Float at 0.77%.

Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOO VOON HIM, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOO VOON HIM sold 1,702,899 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $0.61 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Treasure Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that HOO VOON HIM (Director) bought a total of 202,899 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $4.00 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.7 million shares of the TGL stock.