U Power Limited (UCAR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

U Power Limited (NASDAQ: UCAR) is -88.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.66 and a high of $75.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UCAR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79%.

Currently trading at $4.80, the stock is -39.29% and -39.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing 19.70% at the moment leaves the stock -39.29% off its SMA200.

U Power Limited (UCAR) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $254.59M and $1.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.15% and -93.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.60%).

U Power Limited (UCAR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -651.30% this year

U Power Limited (UCAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.42M, and float is at 14.27M with Short Float at 0.77%.