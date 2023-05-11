Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) is 11.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.49 and a high of $35.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNVR stock was last observed hovering at around $35.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $36.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.25% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 1.39% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.50, the stock is 0.33% and 1.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.23 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 16.95% off its SMA200. UNVR registered 25.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.51.

The stock witnessed a 1.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.11%, and is -0.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.31% over the week and 0.36% over the month.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) has around 9746 employees, a market worth around $5.59B and $11.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.97 and Fwd P/E is 10.61. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.19% and -0.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Univar Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.20% this year

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.50M, and float is at 156.10M with Short Float at 2.70%.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NEWLIN STEPHEN D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NEWLIN STEPHEN D sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Univar Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that NEWLIN STEPHEN D (Director) sold a total of 6,970 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $32.36 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the UNVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, NEWLIN STEPHEN D (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $32.91 for $1.65 million. The insider now directly holds 159,933 shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR).

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -2.69% down over the past 12 months and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) that is 4.21% higher over the same period. Wayfair Inc. (W) is -42.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.