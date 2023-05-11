Which institution holds the most shares in Franchise Group Inc. (FRG)

Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) is 23.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.45 and a high of $44.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FRG stock was last observed hovering at around $28.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.17% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 2.23% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.33, the stock is 3.30% and 6.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.93 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 1.58% off its SMA200. FRG registered -21.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.41.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.86%, and is 2.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) has around 8575 employees, a market worth around $998.69M and $4.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.65. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.65% and -33.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Franchise Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -141.80% this year

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.63M, and float is at 25.96M with Short Float at 17.15%.

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EVANS K TODD, the company’s CHIEF FRANCHISING OFFICER. SEC filings show that EVANS K TODD bought 389 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $31.64 per share for a total of $12308.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38961.0 shares.

Franchise Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Avril Matthew E (Director) bought a total of 138 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $31.63 per share for $4365.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the FRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, HERSKOVITS THOMAS (Director) acquired 85 shares at an average price of $31.63 for $2689.0. The insider now directly holds 28,570 shares of Franchise Group Inc. (FRG).