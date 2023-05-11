Which institution holds the most shares in Teradyne Inc. (TER)

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is 4.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.81 and a high of $112.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TER stock was last observed hovering at around $90.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.12% off the consensus price target high of $136.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -13.7% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.96, the stock is -4.55% and -9.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -2.72% off its SMA200. TER registered -9.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.68.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.49%, and is -1.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $13.76B and $3.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.94 and Fwd P/E is 19.42. Profit margin for the company is 25.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.14% and -18.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.30%).

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teradyne Inc. (TER) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teradyne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.70% this year

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.76M, and float is at 154.85M with Short Float at 2.16%.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burns Richard John, the company’s President, Semiconductor Test. SEC filings show that Burns Richard John sold 1,093 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $90.95 per share for a total of $99408.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17168.0 shares.

Teradyne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that JOHNSON MERCEDES (Director) sold a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $100.00 per share for $75000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17487.0 shares of the TER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Robbins Brad (President, LitePoint Corp.) disposed off 2,710 shares at an average price of $103.23 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 51,467 shares of Teradyne Inc. (TER).

Teradyne Inc. (TER): Who are the competitors?

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is 10.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.