Which Institutions Own Shares In 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)?

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is -25.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $9.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGHT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $5.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 28.22% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.23, the stock is 1.59% and -18.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing 7.67% at the moment leaves the stock -26.56% off its SMA200. EGHT registered -59.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$15.84.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.07%, and is 20.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.96% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has around 2216 employees, a market worth around $341.38M and $740.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.62. Profit margin for the company is -14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.17% and -64.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.40%).

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

8×8 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.20% this year

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.20M, and float is at 108.08M with Short Float at 16.44%.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilson Samuel C., the company’s Interim Chief Executive Off. SEC filings show that Wilson Samuel C. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $3.73 per share for a total of $7463.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.75 million shares.

8×8 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that Middleton Hunter (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 697 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $3.74 per share for $2609.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the EGHT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, Denny Laurence (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 616 shares at an average price of $3.74 for $2306.0. The insider now directly holds 116,502 shares of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT).

8×8 Inc. (EGHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -78.83% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -12.84% lower over the same period. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -22.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.