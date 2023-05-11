Which Institutions Own Shares In Bowlero Corp. (BOWL)?

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) is 2.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.19 and a high of $17.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOWL stock was last observed hovering at around $13.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $13.88, the stock is -5.49% and -9.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 0.76% off its SMA200. BOWL registered 57.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.57.

The stock witnessed a -8.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.07%, and is -2.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has around 2965 employees, a market worth around $2.25B and $1.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.39. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.47% and -20.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Analyst Forecasts

Bowlero Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.20% this year

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.48M, and float is at 101.07M with Short Float at 12.33%.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by A-B Parent LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that A-B Parent LLC sold 4,908,234 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $15.02 per share for a total of $73.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63.48 million shares.

Bowlero Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that KOSTELNI JEFFREY C (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 818 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $16.17 per share for $13227.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15122.0 shares of the BOWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Parker Brett I. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $0.68 million. The insider now directly holds 1,724,147 shares of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL).