Which Institutions Own Shares In Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is 2.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.26 and a high of $17.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.48% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 35.65% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.94, the stock is 0.88% and 5.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -4.47% off its SMA200. DVAX registered 33.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.82.

The stock witnessed a 1.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.50%, and is -0.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has around 351 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $655.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.13. Profit margin for the company is 35.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.69% and -37.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.20%).

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 258.10% this year

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.92M, and float is at 127.20M with Short Float at 14.18%.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Novack David F, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Novack David F sold 17,515 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $10.90 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3187.0 shares.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Burgess Justin (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 22,371 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $10.38 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DVAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Hack Andrew A. F. (Director) disposed off 1,500,000 shares at an average price of $11.60 for $17.4 million. The insider now directly holds 3,915,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX).

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 19.64% up over the past 12 months and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is 67.04% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -21.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.