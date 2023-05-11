Which Institutions Own Shares In E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) is -25.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.92 and a high of $8.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETWO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 2.22% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.40, the stock is -23.85% and -23.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -28.38% off its SMA200. ETWO registered -43.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.30.

The stock witnessed a -28.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.31%, and is -0.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has around 4017 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $652.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.55. Profit margin for the company is -99.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.24% and -49.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.50%).

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -218.10% this year

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 302.41M, and float is at 253.29M with Short Float at 6.79%.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Farlekas Michael, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Farlekas Michael sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $4.53 per share for a total of $58922.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Farlekas Michael (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $6.00 per share for $78049.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the ETWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Farlekas Michael (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 13,000 shares at an average price of $6.04 for $78573.0. The insider now directly holds 230,478 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO).