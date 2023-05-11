Which Institutions Own Shares In Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)?

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) is -39.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.85 and a high of $59.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HALO stock was last observed hovering at around $30.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.91% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.74% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -32.65% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.49, the stock is 3.35% and -6.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing 12.79% at the moment leaves the stock -24.39% off its SMA200. HALO registered -7.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.39.

The stock witnessed a -6.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.46%, and is 6.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.38% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) has around 393 employees, a market worth around $4.65B and $660.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.93 and Fwd P/E is 9.34. Profit margin for the company is 30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.54% and -41.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.60% this year

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.27M, and float is at 133.75M with Short Float at 4.82%.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LaBarre Michael J., the company’s SVP, CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that LaBarre Michael J. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 18 at a price of $36.00 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Torley Helen (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $42.73 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.62 million shares of the HALO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Torley Helen (PRESIDENT AND CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $43.26 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 623,666 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO).

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 50.72% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -8.84% lower over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is 7.74% up on the 1-year trading charts.