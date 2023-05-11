Which Institutions Own Shares In Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG)?

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) is -90.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $16.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MWG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $0.81, the stock is -83.29% and -84.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing -9.79% at the moment leaves the stock -84.58% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.07.

The stock witnessed a -88.89% in the last 1 month, and is -34.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.56% over the week and 38.09% over the month.

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $26.85M and $40.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.09. Distance from 52-week low is -2.42% and -95.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 36.50% this year

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.84M, and float is at 14.49M with Short Float at 0.72%.