Which Institutions Own Shares In Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)?

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) is 60.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRIL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $2.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.17% off the consensus price target high of $2.40 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 39.17% higher than the price target low of $2.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.46, the stock is 10.73% and 16.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 88.01% off its SMA200. GRIL registered 265.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 290.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.22.

The stock witnessed a 10.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.52%, and is 8.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 6.99% over the month.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) has around 380 employees, a market worth around $42.52M and $11.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -66.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 386.67% and -4.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.60%).

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Muscle Maker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.70% this year

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.67M, and float is at 25.25M with Short Float at 3.75%.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Frost Malcolm B., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Frost Malcolm B. bought 6,579 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $0.76 per share for a total of $5000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 65988.0 shares.

Muscle Maker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Mohan Kevin James (Chief Investment Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $0.76 per share for $2280.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the GRIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Roper Michael John (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $0.82 for $2460.0. The insider now directly holds 158,000 shares of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL).