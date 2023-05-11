Which Institutions Own Shares In Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND)?

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) is -59.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $2.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SOND stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.82% off the consensus price target high of $2.75 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 75.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.50, the stock is 7.96% and -27.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing 19.89% at the moment leaves the stock -65.41% off its SMA200. SOND registered -81.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.15.

The stock witnessed a -14.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.51%, and is 24.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.07% over the week and 13.17% over the month.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has around 993 employees, a market worth around $99.09M and $461.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.68% and -82.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-187.70%).

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonder Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.80% this year

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.61M, and float is at 178.84M with Short Float at 7.91%.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davidson Francis, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Davidson Francis bought 29,279 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $1.07 per share for a total of $31270.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.44 million shares.

Sonder Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Davidson Francis (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 29,999 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $1.09 per share for $32819.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.42 million shares of the SOND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Davidson Francis (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 30,909 shares at an average price of $1.11 for $34216.0. The insider now directly holds 3,385,301 shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND).