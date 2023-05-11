Who are the Institutional Holders in Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB)?

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) is -13.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.38 and a high of $16.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTKB stock was last observed hovering at around $11.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.81%.

Currently trading at $8.86, the stock is -17.48% and -10.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.24 million and changing -24.04% at the moment leaves the stock -27.33% off its SMA200. CTKB registered 13.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $102.22.

The stock witnessed a -7.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.81%, and is -25.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.49% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) has around 583 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $164.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 554.06 and Fwd P/E is 25.85. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.12% and -44.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Analyst Forecasts

Cytek Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.70% this year

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.02M, and float is at 111.55M with Short Float at 6.05%.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jiang Wenbin, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Jiang Wenbin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $11.55 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.66 million shares.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that Jeanmonod Patrik (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $10.24 per share for $30720.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CTKB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, Yan Ming (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $9.71 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 7,886,053 shares of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB).

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 3.11% up over the past 12 months and Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is -2.48% lower over the same period. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is -0.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.