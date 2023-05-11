Who are the Institutional Holders in Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI)?

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) is 15.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $49.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCDI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.8% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 33.92% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.59, the stock is 86.01% and 52.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.6 million and changing 79.33% at the moment leaves the stock -37.60% off its SMA200. HCDI registered -82.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.42.

The stock witnessed a 89.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.15%, and is 12.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 72.27% over the week and 41.38% over the month.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $8.50M and $55.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 172.70% and -82.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.90%).

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -136.90% this year

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 0.72M, and float is at 0.54M with Short Float at 13.48%.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Walker Walter Frederick, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Walker Walter Frederick bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $15.02 per share for a total of $15017.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8000.0 shares.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Walker Walter Frederick (Director) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $1.67 per share for $10015.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74000.0 shares of the HCDI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Walker Walter Frederick (Director) acquired 3,800 shares at an average price of $15.26 for $57988.0. The insider now directly holds 7,000 shares of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI).