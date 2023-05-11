Who are the Institutional Holders in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is 12.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $230.44 and a high of $364.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PH stock was last observed hovering at around $339.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.23% off its average median price target of $381.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.47% off the consensus price target high of $540.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -8.96% lower than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $326.88, the stock is 0.86% and -0.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -3.61% at the moment leaves the stock 8.06% off its SMA200. PH registered 20.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.82.

The stock witnessed a 2.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.13%, and is 1.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has around 55090 employees, a market worth around $40.54B and $17.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.75 and Fwd P/E is 14.95. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.85% and -10.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.31M, and float is at 127.78M with Short Float at 1.20%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BANKS LEE C, the company’s Vice Chairman and President. SEC filings show that BANKS LEE C sold 29,764 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $333.84 per share for a total of $9.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Williams Thomas L (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 38,098 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $352.63 per share for $13.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the PH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Czaja Mark T (VP-Chief Tech&Innovation Off.) disposed off 430 shares at an average price of $351.70 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 507 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -2.48% down over the past 12 months and Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is 1.74% higher over the same period. Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is 14.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.