Who are the Institutional Holders in The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)?

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) is 7.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $120.30 and a high of $162.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MIDD stock was last observed hovering at around $145.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.08% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.19% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 9.08% higher than the price target low of $158.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $143.65, the stock is 1.39% and 0.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 0.80% off its SMA200. MIDD registered -4.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.66.

The stock witnessed a 3.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.10%, and is -1.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) has around 5001 employees, a market worth around $7.55B and $4.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.04 and Fwd P/E is 13.30. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.41% and -11.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Middleby Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.80% this year

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.81M, and float is at 53.32M with Short Float at 5.69%.

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Palisi Chapin Sarah, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Palisi Chapin Sarah sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $157.39 per share for a total of $47217.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7506.0 shares.

The Middleby Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Palisi Chapin Sarah (Director) sold a total of 225 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $144.83 per share for $32587.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6760.0 shares of the MIDD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, MILLER JOHN R III (Director) disposed off 1,161 shares at an average price of $139.26 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 11,880 shares of The Middleby Corporation (MIDD).

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) that is trading -30.94% down over the past 12 months and Tennant Company (TNC) that is 23.12% higher over the same period.